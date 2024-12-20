Washington State Cougars face the Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Iowa Panthers (7-4, 1-0 MVC) vs. Washington State Cougars (9-3) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern…

Northern Iowa Panthers (7-4, 1-0 MVC) vs. Washington State Cougars (9-3)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa and Washington State play at Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The Cougars are 9-3 in non-conference play. Washington State ranks seventh in the WCC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by LeJuan Watts averaging 2.3.

The Panthers are 6-4 in non-conference play. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC with 15.7 assists per game led by Trey Campbell averaging 3.3.

Washington State scores 81.3 points, 15.8 more per game than the 65.5 Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa has shot at a 53.3% rate from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Cougars.

Campbell is averaging 10.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

