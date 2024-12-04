Vanderbilt visits Miami (FL) following Cavinder’s 30-point showing

Vanderbilt Commodores (8-1) at Miami Hurricanes (7-0) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Vanderbilt…

Vanderbilt Commodores (8-1) at Miami Hurricanes (7-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Vanderbilt after Haley Cavinder scored 30 points in Miami (FL)’s 83-74 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Hurricanes have gone 6-0 at home. Miami (FL) ranks fourth in the ACC with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Cavinder averaging 4.7.

The Commodores have gone 1-0 away from home. Vanderbilt is eighth in the SEC with 39.2 rebounds per game led by Khamil Pierre averaging 10.9.

Miami (FL) averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.1 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 21.3 more points per game (85.7) than Miami (FL) gives up to opponents (64.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavinder is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Hurricanes.

Pierre is averaging 19.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.5 steals for the Commodores.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.