Vahlberg Fasasi scores 21 as La Salle defeats Immaculata 108-48

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi led La Salle over Immaculata on Saturday with 21 points off of the bench in a 108-48 victory.

Vahlberg Fasasi shot 8 for 8, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Explorers (8-5). Eric Acker scored 14 points and added eight assists. Corey McKeithan shot 4 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Mighty Macs were led by Jalen Flowers, who posted 11 points. Samuel Jankowski added eight points for Immaculata. Tym Richardson also had seven points and two blocks.

