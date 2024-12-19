UTSA takes on UT Arlington, seeks 6th straight home win

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-5) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-2) San Antonio; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts UT Arlington…

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-5) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-2)

San Antonio; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts UT Arlington looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Roadrunners have gone 3-0 in home games. UTSA is the leader in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 54.7 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Mavericks are 1-5 on the road. UT Arlington ranks ninth in the WAC shooting 17.3% from 3-point range.

UTSA makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). UT Arlington averages 11.0 more points per game (65.7) than UTSA allows (54.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Jenkins is scoring 19.8 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Roadrunners.

Koi Love is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Mavericks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.