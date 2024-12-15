Tarleton State Texans (3-8) at UTEP Miners (6-3) El Paso, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts Tarleton…

Tarleton State Texans (3-8) at UTEP Miners (6-3)

El Paso, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts Tarleton State in non-conference action.

The Miners have gone 3-0 in home games. UTEP has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Texans are 0-5 on the road. Tarleton State ranks third in the WAC shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

UTEP is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Camper Jr. is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Miners.

Chris Mpaka is averaging 7.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Texans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

