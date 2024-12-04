Utah takes home win streak into matchup with Utah State

Utah State Aggies (1-7) at Utah Utes (6-2) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try…

Utah State Aggies (1-7) at Utah Utes (6-2)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Utes face Utah State.

The Utes have gone 5-0 in home games. Utah is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 82.8 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Aggies are 0-3 on the road. Utah State has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Utah scores 82.8 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 78.8 Utah State gives up. Utah State’s 35.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Utah has given up to its opponents (40.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Kneepkens is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.1 points for the Utes.

Cheyenne Stubbs is averaging 12.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Aggies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

