Utah plays No. 25 Baylor following Lovering’s 25-point showing

Utah Utes (8-3) at Baylor Bears (8-3)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -11.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits No. 25 Baylor after Lawson Lovering scored 25 points in Utah’s 95-88 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Bears have gone 6-0 in home games. Baylor is second in the Big 12 scoring 86.9 points while shooting 49.2% from the field.

The Utes play their first true road game after going 8-3 to begin the season. Utah leads college basketball with 21.3 assists per game led by Miro Little averaging 5.2.

Baylor averages 86.9 points, 20.1 more per game than the 66.8 Utah allows. Utah scores 17.1 more points per game (86.7) than Baylor allows to opponents (69.6).

The Bears and Utes face off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert O. Wright III is averaging 12.9 points and 5.7 assists for the Bears.

Gabe Madsen is scoring 18.8 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Utes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 89.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Utes: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

