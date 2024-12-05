UT Rio Grande Valley hosts SFA following Hayman’s 27-point outing

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-3) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-3)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on UT Rio Grande Valley after Kyle Hayman scored 27 points in SFA’s 68-60 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Vaqueros are 2-0 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks second in the Southland with 17.4 assists per game led by Trey Miller averaging 3.7.

The ‘Jacks are 1-2 in road games. SFA has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 87.6 points, 26.8 more per game than the 60.8 SFA allows. SFA averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.T. Raimey is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Vaqueros.

Hayman is shooting 48.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the ‘Jacks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.