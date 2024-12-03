UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Abilene Christian after Hull’s 29-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-4) Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-4)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on UT Rio Grande Valley after Payton Hull scored 29 points in Abilene Christian’s 87-67 win over the Florida International Panthers.

The Vaqueros are 2-1 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is eighth in the Southland with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Charlotte O’Keefe averaging 5.6.

The Wildcats are 3-1 on the road. Abilene Christian is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 69.1 points, 7.2 more per game than the 61.9 Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian scores 10.5 more points per game (69.2) than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up to opponents (58.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Vaqueros.

Hull is averaging 18.6 points and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

