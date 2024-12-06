USC plays Washington after Claude’s 22-point outing

USC Trojans (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

USC Trojans (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC visits Washington after Desmond Claude scored 22 points in USC’s 68-60 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Huskies are 4-0 on their home court. Washington is eighth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Trojans play their first true road game after going 5-4 to start the season. USC has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

Washington’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game USC gives up. USC has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Huskies and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 14 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

Claude is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Trojans.

