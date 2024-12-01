Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UMBC visits Peavy and Georgetown

UMBC visits Peavy and Georgetown

The Associated Press

December 1, 2024, 3:42 AM

UMBC Retrievers (5-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-1)

Washington; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on UMBC after Micah Peavy scored 24 points in Georgetown’s 100-68 victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Hoyas are 6-1 on their home court. Georgetown scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Retrievers have gone 0-1 away from home. UMBC is sixth in the America East with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Banks averaging 4.9.

Georgetown makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than UMBC has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). UMBC has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peavy is shooting 51.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Hoyas.

Banks averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up