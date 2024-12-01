UMBC visits Peavy and Georgetown

Georgetown takes on UMBC after Micah Peavy scored 24 points in Georgetown's 100-68 victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

UMBC Retrievers (5-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-1)

Washington; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

The Hoyas are 6-1 on their home court. Georgetown scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Retrievers have gone 0-1 away from home. UMBC is sixth in the America East with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Banks averaging 4.9.

Georgetown makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than UMBC has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). UMBC has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peavy is shooting 51.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Hoyas.

Banks averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.