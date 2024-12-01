UC Irvine defeats Towson 67-60, wins Western Slam

Devin Tillis' 25 points helped UC Irvine defeat Towson 67-60 on Saturday night to win the Western Slam.

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta (AP) — Devin Tillis’ 25 points helped UC Irvine defeat Towson 67-60 on Saturday night to win the Western Slam.

Tillis added seven rebounds for the Anteaters (8-0). Bent Leuchten added 11 points while going 3 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and grabbed six rebounds. Justin Hohn had nine points and went 4 of 11 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Mekhi Lowery led the Tigers (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two blocks. Towson also got 11 points from Dylan Williamson. Rahdir Hicks finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.