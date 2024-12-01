Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Toledo Rockets face the…

Toledo Rockets face the No. 10 Maryland Terrapins

The Associated Press

December 1, 2024, 3:41 AM

Maryland Terrapins (7-0) vs. Toledo Rockets (4-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Maryland and Toledo play at Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Rockets have a 4-1 record against non-conference opponents. Toledo is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Terrapins are 7-0 in non-conference play. Maryland is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

Toledo makes 39.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (34.0%). Maryland averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Toledo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Carruthers averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Kaylene Smikle is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Terrapins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up