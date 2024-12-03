Thomas Sorber scores 23 to lead Georgetown over UMBC 86-62

Thomas Sorber scored 23 points to lead Georgetown to an 86-62 victory over UMBC 86-62 on Monday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thomas Sorber scored 23 points to lead Georgetown to an 86-62 victory over UMBC 86-62 on Monday night.

Sorber added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Hoyas (7-1). Jayden Epps had 16 points and three steals. Malik Mack shot 6 for 12 and scored 13.

The Retrievers (5-5) were led by Josh Odunowo with 18 points and two blocks. Marcus Banks totaled 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Bryce Johnson added nine points and two blocks.

Georgetown took the lead with 10:24 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Sorber led the team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 41-35 at the break.

