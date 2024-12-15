Thomas scores 27 as Morgan State downs Campbell 86-76

BALTIMORE (AP) — Will Thomas had 27 points in Morgan State’s 86-76 win over Campbell on Sunday. Thomas added seven…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Will Thomas had 27 points in Morgan State’s 86-76 win over Campbell on Sunday.

Thomas added seven rebounds for the Bears (6-8). Kameron Hobbs scored 21 points while going 8 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added five assists. Marland Harris had nine points and shot 4 of 5 from the field.

Nolan Dorsey led the way for the Fighting Camels (5-6) with 21 points and six rebounds. Jasin Sinani added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for Campbell. Israel Yaw also had 10 points.

Thomas scored nine points in the first half and Morgan State went into halftime trailing 33-31. Thomas’ 18-point second half helped Morgan State finish off the 10-point victory.

Up next for Morgan State is a matchup Sunday with Iowa State on the road. Campbell hosts Longwood on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

