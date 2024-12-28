Terry scores 22, McCollum adds 18 off bench and Georgia Tech dumps Alabama A&M 92-49

ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored 22 points, Javian McCollum scored 18 off the bench, and Georgia Tech buried Alabama…

ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored 22 points, Javian McCollum scored 18 off the bench, and Georgia Tech buried Alabama A&M 92-49 on Saturday.

Jaeden Mustaf had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Baye Ndongo had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Yellow Jackets (6-7). Georgia Tech shot 54% for the game and made 10 of 21 3-pointers.

After shooting 60% and scoring 50 points in the first half, the Yellow Jackets turned it over to their defense in the second half.

Georgia Tech held Alabama A&M without a field goal for the first 5:45 after halftime and the Bulldogs missed 18 of their first 21 shots in the second half, making only three 3-pointers in 12 tries. Their first two-point make was a jumper by Darius Ford with 4:22 remaining. At that point, they were 5-for-30 shooting in the second half.

Bilal Abdur-Rahman, who had Alabama A&M’s only other two-point make in the second half, finished with 11 points and AC Bryant also scored 11 for the Bulldogs (4-9). Alabama A&M shot 16% in the second half, 21% for the game.

Georgia Tech shot 60% in the first half with 6 of 13 from 3-point distance. The Yellow Jackets led 50-25 at the break, with McCollum leading the way with all 18 of his points.

Georgia Tech, 0-2 in the ACC, hosts Notre Dame on Tuesday when conference play resumes.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.