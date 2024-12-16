Tennessee Tech visits Maletic and Western Illinois

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-6) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-5) Macomb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-6) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-5)

Macomb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces Tennessee Tech after Marko Maletic scored 24 points in Western Illinois’ 89-66 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Leathernecks have gone 4-1 at home. Western Illinois is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-5 away from home. Tennessee Tech ranks third in the OVC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Western Illinois is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

The Leathernecks and Golden Eagles face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Smith is averaging 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Leathernecks.

Rodney Johnson Jr. is averaging 13.6 points for the Golden Eagles.

