Tarleton State beats Howard Payne 100-83

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Bubu Benjamin’s 27 points helped Tarleton State defeat Howard Payne 100-83 on Saturday night. Benjamin had…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Bubu Benjamin’s 27 points helped Tarleton State defeat Howard Payne 100-83 on Saturday night.

Benjamin had 10 rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Texans (4-10). Chris Mpaka added 19 points while going 8 of 14 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had 12 rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. Keitenn Bristow shot 6 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Armonie Ramey finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Yellow Jackets. Ben Phillip added 13 points and three steals for Howard Payne. Alan Rhone finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.