Stony Brook faces Fordham in non-conference showdown

Fordham Rams (3-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-3) Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays…

Fordham Rams (3-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-3)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays Stony Brook for a non-conference matchup.

The Seawolves have gone 2-1 in home games.

The Rams are 0-2 on the road. Fordham scores 62.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Stony Brook’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Fordham gives up. Fordham averages 62.0 points per game, 4.5 more than the 57.5 Stony Brook gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaida Gonzalez is shooting 32.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Seawolves.

Chae Harris is shooting 20.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 7.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.