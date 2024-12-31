Steven Ashworth scores 18 to help Creighton fend off St. John’s 57-56

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Steven Ashworth had 18 points and Creighton held off St. John’s 57-56 on Tuesday, ending the…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Steven Ashworth had 18 points and Creighton held off St. John’s 57-56 on Tuesday, ending the Red Storm’s six-game win streak.

Ashworth also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Bluejays (9-5, 2-1 Big East Conference). Ryan Kalkbrenner added 16 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Isaac Traudt scored nine on three 3-pointers.

The Red Storm (11-3, 2-1) were led by Zuby Ejiofor with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Deivon Smith added 10 points and four steals. Kadary Richmond totaled nine points, six rebounds and three steals. The loss snapped a six-game win streak for the Red Storm.

Ashworth scored nine points in the first half and Creighton went into halftime trailing 28-26. Kalkbrenner led the way with 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

