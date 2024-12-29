Stetson faces No. 6 Florida following Ellison’s 25-point game

Stetson Hatters (2-10) at Florida Gators (12-0) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -37.5; over/under is…

Stetson Hatters (2-10) at Florida Gators (12-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -37.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits No. 6 Florida after Mehki scored 25 points in Stetson’s 103-77 victory against the Fort Lauderdale Eagles.

The Gators have gone 6-0 at home. Florida is 8-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Hatters have gone 0-4 away from home. Stetson ranks sixth in the ASUN scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Ellison averaging 6.0.

Florida averages 87.6 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 83.3 Stetson gives up. Stetson has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Gators.

Ellison averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 10-0, averaging 87.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Hatters: 1-9, averaging 71.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

