St. Thomas defeats Montana 88-81 behind 22 points each from Kendall Blue and Nolan Minessale

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kendall Blue and Nolan Minessale had 22 points each in St. Thomas’ 88-81 victory over…

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kendall Blue and Nolan Minessale had 22 points each in St. Thomas’ 88-81 victory over Montana on Saturday.

Miles Barnstable had 17 points for the Tommies (7-4).

Malik Moore led the Grizzlies (6-4) with 30 points. Money Williams added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for Montana. Jensen Bradtke had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.