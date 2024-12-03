Sow scores 11 off the bench, Saint Peter’s defeats Duquesne 62-59

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mouhamed Sow’s 11 points off of the bench led Saint Peter’s to a 62-59 victory against Duquesne…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mouhamed Sow’s 11 points off of the bench led Saint Peter’s to a 62-59 victory against Duquesne on Tuesday night.

Sow had nine rebounds for the Peacocks (4-3). Marcus Randolph scored 11 points, going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Bryce Eaton shot 4 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Dukes (1-7) were led by Jahsean Corbett, who recorded 15 points and six rebounds. Halil Barre added 13 points and eight rebounds for Duquesne.

Sow scored six points in the first half and Saint Peter’s went into halftime trailing 28-26. The second half featured five lead changes and was tied five times. Randolph put up nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

