Southeast Missouri State Redhawks take on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on 4-game slide

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-8, 0-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-8, 0-1 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-8, 0-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-8, 0-1 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State heads into the matchup against SIU-Edwardsville after losing four straight games.

The Redhawks are 1-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is 1-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 0-1 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville ranks sixth in the OVC shooting 28.5% from 3-point range.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 34.9% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 41.1% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Southeast Missouri State gives up.

The Redhawks and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Redhawks.

Brianna Wooldridge is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.