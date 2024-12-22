Sorber scores 19 as Georgetown defeats Seton Hall 61-60

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Thomas Sorber’s 19 points helped Georgetown defeat Seton Hall 61-60 on Sunday night. Sorber added eight…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Thomas Sorber’s 19 points helped Georgetown defeat Seton Hall 61-60 on Sunday night.

Sorber added eight rebounds and four blocks for the Hoyas (10-2, 2-0 Big East Conference). Jayden Epps shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Micah Peavy shot 4 of 10 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Isaiah Coleman led the way for the Pirates (5-8, 0-2) with 25 points and nine rebounds. Seton Hall also got nine points, three steals and two blocks from Dylan Addae-Wusu. Chaunce Jenkins had nine points and two steals.

Sorber put up 13 points in the first half for Georgetown, who led 32-23 at halftime. Georgetown was outscored by eight points in the second half but hung on for the victory. Caleb Williams led the way with eight second-half points.

Williams hit a 3-pointer that gave Georgetown a 61-50 with 3:51 to play and held on from there. After the Pirates called timeout, Coleman hit two free throws to spark a 10-0 run that capped the scoring when he made a putback with 36 seconds to go. Williams missed a layup on the other end and Seton Hall called another timeout but couldn’t get a shot off as Sorber stole the ball with about a second left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.