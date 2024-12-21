SMU faces Boston College on 5-game win streak

SMU Mustangs (9-2, 1-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (7-4, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (9-2, 1-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (7-4, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU aims to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Mustangs take on Boston College.

The Eagles have gone 4-2 at home. Boston College scores 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Mustangs have gone 1-0 against ACC opponents. SMU leads the ACC with 16.5 assists. Kevin Miller leads the Mustangs with 5.7.

Boston College scores 70.2 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 69.2 SMU allows. SMU averages 15.7 more points per game (84.7) than Boston College allows to opponents (69.0).

The Eagles and Mustangs match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Eagles.

Chuck Harris averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

