Smith scores 37 as Cleveland State downs Oakland 92-75

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tevin Smith’s 37 points led Cleveland State over Oakland 92-75 on Thursday night. Smith had six rebounds…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tevin Smith’s 37 points led Cleveland State over Oakland 92-75 on Thursday night.

Smith had six rebounds for the Vikings (7-6, 2-1 Horizon League). Tahj Staveskie scored 20 points while going 7 of 11 (6 for 8 from 3-point range). Chase Robinson went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists.

D.Q. Cole finished with 22 points and five assists for the Golden Grizzlies (3-7, 1-2). Malcolm Christie added 19 points for Oakland. Allen David Mukeba Jr. also recorded 10 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.