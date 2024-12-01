Smith scores 14 in Central Connecticut’s 69-67 win against UMass-Lowell

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr. had 14 points in Central Connecticut’s 69-67 win against UMass-Lowell on Sunday.…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr. had 14 points in Central Connecticut’s 69-67 win against UMass-Lowell on Sunday.

Smith had three steals for the Blue Devils (4-3). Abdul Momoh scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Devin Haid shot 5 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds. Jordan Jones made two free throws with 18 seconds left for a 69-64 lead.

Max Brooks finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the River Hawks (5-4). Martin Somerville added 13 points and two steals for UMass-Lowell. Yuri Covington also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

