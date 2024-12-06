SFA visits Texas A&M-CC after Thompson’s 20-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4, 0-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-4, 0-1 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4, 0-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-4, 0-1 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Texas A&M-CC after Keon Thompson scored 20 points in SFA’s 68-65 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Islanders have gone 5-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is the top team in the Southland averaging 44.7 points in the paint. Isaac Williams leads the Islanders with 7.3.

The ‘Jacks have gone 0-1 against Southland opponents. SFA is the top team in the Southland allowing only 61.6 points per game while holding opponents to 36.9% shooting.

Texas A&M-CC scores 83.3 points, 21.7 more per game than the 61.6 SFA allows. SFA averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M-CC allows.

The Islanders and ‘Jacks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Roberts is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 8.2 points.

Kyle Hayman is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 13.4 points and 2.3 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.