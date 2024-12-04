Seton Hall wins 67-56 over NJIT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prince Aligbe had 19 points in Seton Hall’s 67-56 win over NJIT on Wednesday night. Aligbe…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prince Aligbe had 19 points in Seton Hall’s 67-56 win over NJIT on Wednesday night.

Aligbe also had eight rebounds for the Pirates (5-4). Dylan Addae-Wusu shot 3 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Garwey Dual had 11 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

The Highlanders (1-9) were led in scoring by Tariq Francis, who finished with 23 points. NJIT got nine points and two steals from Tim Moore Jr.. Sebastian Robinson also put up nine points and four assists.

Seton Hall took the lead with 19:53 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 35-31 at halftime, with Dual racking up 10 points. Seton Hall used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 10-point lead at 55-45 with 7:44 left in the half.

