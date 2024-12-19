Seattle U visits Cal Poly, looks to end road losing streak

Seattle U Redhawks (2-9) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-6, 1-1 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST…

Seattle U Redhawks (2-9) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-6, 1-1 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits Cal Poly looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Mustangs are 2-2 on their home court. Cal Poly gives up 63.1 points and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The Redhawks are 0-5 in road games. Seattle U ranks ninth in the WAC with 18.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Taisiya Kozlova averaging 3.7.

Cal Poly is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 58.5 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 63.1 Cal Poly gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Shah is scoring 13.1 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Mustangs.

Candy Edokpaigbe is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Redhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

