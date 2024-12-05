Samford faces North Alabama on 7-game road skid

Samford Bulldogs (2-8) at North Alabama Lions (4-3) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford travels to North…

Samford Bulldogs (2-8) at North Alabama Lions (4-3)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford travels to North Alabama looking to stop its seven-game road skid.

The Lions are 2-0 in home games. North Alabama is ninth in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 65.7 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 on the road. Samford averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Sierra Godbolt with 3.8.

North Alabama averages 66.0 points per game, 17.7 fewer points than the 83.7 Samford allows. Samford has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charity Gallegos averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc.

Emily Bowman is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

