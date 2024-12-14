Saint Francis (PA) plays Niagara, looks to stop road slide

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-6) at Niagara Purple Eagles (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-6) at Niagara Purple Eagles (4-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) will look to stop its three-game road slide when the Red Flash play Niagara.

The Purple Eagles are 2-1 in home games. Niagara gives up 71.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Red Flash have gone 1-5 away from home. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Niagara’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 65.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 71.8 Niagara gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olumide Adelodun is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.6 points for the Purple Eagles.

Bobby Rosenberger III is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Red Flash.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

