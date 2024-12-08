Saint Francis (PA) hosts Sanchez and UMBC

UMBC visits Saint Francis (PA) after Jaliena Sanchez scored 20 points in UMBC's 65-60 victory against the Towson Tigers.

UMBC Retrievers (5-4) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-8)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

The Red Flash are 0-3 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is sixth in the NEC with 21.2 points per game in the paint led by Giselle Eke averaging 4.0.

The Retrievers are 1-2 in road games. UMBC is seventh in the America East with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Walker averaging 1.3.

Saint Francis (PA) scores 50.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 56.0 UMBC gives up. UMBC averages 57.1 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 71.5 Saint Francis (PA) gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yanessa Boyd is scoring 8.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Red Flash.

Jordon Lewis is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Retrievers.

