Mixed reactions on the National Mall as US, Israel strike Iran 

Protesters and visitors filled the National Mall as crowds reacted to the U.S. operation in Iran, sharing concerns while enjoying a clear spring day.

National Guard troops monitor the situation as protesters challenge the military strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, 2026. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Iranian protesters on the National Mall following the military strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, 2026. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Protesters in costumes of political figures on the National Mall on Feb. 28, 2026. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Protester in Handmaid’s Tale costumes on the National Mall on Feb. 28, 2026. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

People woke up to the news Saturday of the major attack on Iran launched by Israel and the United States. Many across the D.C. region headed to the National Mall to make their voices heard.

If you were standing on America’s front yard, along with runners, cyclists, and soccer games you would see people from around the U.S. attending a pre-scheduled March for Democracy demonstration.

A number of the protesters were dressed in costumes, including founding father Alexander Hamilton, President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and characters from the “Handmaid’s Tale.”

Jacob, who was dressed as Hamilton, traveled from Hamden, Connecticut, to attend the demonstration. He shared his thoughts on the airstrikes in Iran with WTOP.

“I think it’s a terrible waste of resources and money,” Jacob said. “Iranians have acquired a ton of Chinese antiair systems, and threats to the airmen are huge now.”

Sitting on a bench on the National Mall near the Smithsonian Castle were Julio Perez and Rich Feinberg. The two friends flew in from Orlando, Florida, to be a part of the demonstration march. Like Jacob, they told WTOP they were not pleased about the actions in the Middle East.

“We’re just sick to our stomachs about it,” Feinberg said. “We understand that Iran is a pariah, rogue type of country, but it is not our business, and not our sons’ and daughters’ businesses to be involved in regime change overseas.”

A few blocks away near the World War I Memorial, around two dozen Iranians, who now live in the U.S. faced 15th Street NW, waved the Iranian flag, and held large signs that read, “Support the Iranian People’s Uprising for a Democratic Republic.”

One of those in the group was Sadaf Ebrahimi, who was visiting her family in Virginia. Sadaf lives outside of Los Angeles and moved to the U.S. from Iran in the early 1980s.

“I believe that we are going to see a free Iran,” said Sadaf. “President Trump has made it very clear they need to either stop nuclear (pursuits) or they will be taken out.”

While Sadaf and her brother Mehran said the day was bittersweet, they were pleased with the possibility of Iran getting new leaders.

“War is not the answer. The answer is regime change in Iran, by the people of Iran, and that’s going to happen,” Mehran said.

There are not many things people on opposite sides of the political aisle agree on lately, but one thing they could agree to was the weather. News of the situation in Iran did not stop families, tourists and friends from enjoying a beautiful day on the National Mall.

One visitor was Digga, who, along with his friend, had traveled from Rochester, New York.

“I’m not really concerned about coming out because I don’t think that they’re foolish enough to try to attack here,” Digga said. “You have to go about life without really having that type of fear.”

Toni, a D.C.-area resident, was joined by her friend Lakeisha near the Washington Monument, and she said she noticed something different in the District.

“The police presence,” Toni told WTOP. “We’re trying to figure out if it’s normal or if it’s due to what just occurred in Iran.”

The U.S. Secret Service issued a statement saying it was “actively monitoring the situation in Iran” in close coordination with federal and local partners.

Earlier, Stephen Francis was marching in the demonstration. The retired Army soldier, who worked at the Pentagon as a contractor, told WTOP he thought of a possible sleeper cell operation when he heard about the strikes.

“I know what the threat assessments are,” Francis said. “Keep an eye open and ‘see something, say something’. It’s not just a statement on the wall of the Metro. It actually works.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.