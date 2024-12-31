Ryan Conwell scores 22 as Xavier rolls to 94-72 victory over Seton Hall

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ryan Conwell had 22 points to lead Xavier to a 94-72 victory over Seton Hall on Tuesday.…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ryan Conwell had 22 points to lead Xavier to a 94-72 victory over Seton Hall on Tuesday.

Conwell shot 7 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Musketeers (9-5, 1-2 Big East Conference). Marcus Foster scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. also scored 14.

The Pirates (5-9, 0-3) were led by Isaiah Coleman with 19 points. Scotty Middleton scored 12 points and Chaunce Jenkins pitched in with 11 points, four assists and two blocks.

Xavier took the lead with 16:31 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 44-31 at halftime, with Conwell racking up 18 points. Xavier pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half for a 24-point lead.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

