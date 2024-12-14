Robert Braswell scores 19 to help Charlotte earn 77-63 victory over Georgia State

ATLANTA (AP) — Robert Braswell’s 19 points helped Charlotte defeat Georgia State 77-63 on Saturday. Braswell also contributed three steals…

ATLANTA (AP) — Robert Braswell’s 19 points helped Charlotte defeat Georgia State 77-63 on Saturday.

Braswell also contributed three steals for the 49ers (5-4). Nik Graves scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line. Jaehshon Thomas totaled 13 points and seven rebounds.

Zarigue Nutter led the Panthers (4-6) with 19 points. Nicholas McMullen and Toneari Lane both finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Charlotte took the lead with 8:06 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 32-25 at halftime, with Braswell racking up seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

