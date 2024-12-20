Rider takes on Pennsylvania on 5-game skid

Rider Broncs (4-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Pennsylvania Quakers (3-7) Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -3.5; over/under…

Rider Broncs (4-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Pennsylvania Quakers (3-7)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider aims to stop its five-game skid with a win against Pennsylvania.

The Quakers are 2-3 in home games. Pennsylvania is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Broncs are 4-4 on the road. Rider ranks eighth in the MAAC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by TJ Weeks Jr. averaging 3.8.

Pennsylvania averages 62.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 71.5 Rider allows. Rider averages 63.5 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 72.9 Pennsylvania allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Quakers.

Weeks is averaging 13.1 points for the Broncs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.