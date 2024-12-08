Rider Broncs face the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on 5-game skid

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-2) at Rider Broncs (1-6) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider heads into…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-2) at Rider Broncs (1-6)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider heads into the matchup with Fairleigh Dickinson after losing five games in a row.

The Broncs have gone 0-2 at home. Rider is fifth in the MAAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Sanaa Redmond averaging 3.4.

The Knights are 3-2 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 1-1 record against teams over .500.

Rider scores 54.4 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 63.1 Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 63.3 points per game, 1.0 more than the 62.3 Rider allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Turco is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Broncs.

Lilly Parke averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

