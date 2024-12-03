Live Radio
Reilly has 20, Delaware beats Delaware State 93-80

The Associated Press

December 3, 2024, 9:08 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Cavan Reilly had 20 points in Delaware’s 93-80 victory against Delaware State on Tuesday night.

Reilly added five rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-3). Erik Timko scored 18 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. John Camden shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Hornets (3-6) were led by Robert Smith, who recorded 22 points. Martez Robinson added 19 points for Delaware State. Corey Perkins had eight points,

Delaware led Delaware State 42-27 at the half, with Timko (13 points) its high scorer before the break. Delaware was outscored by Delaware State in the second half by two points, with Reilly scoring a team-high 14 points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

