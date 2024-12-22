Reaves scores 20 points as Iona secures 79-73 victory over Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Dejour Reaves’ 20 points helped Iona defeat Colgate 79-73 on Sunday. Reaves also contributed nine rebounds…

Reaves also contributed nine rebounds and six steals for the Gaels (4-8, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Yaphet Moundi added 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor while they also had five rebounds. Adam Njie had 12 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line.

The Raiders (3-10) were led in scoring by Nicolas Louis-Jacques, who finished with 27 points. Jalen Cox added 16 points, four assists and two steals for Colgate. Parker Jones also had seven points and two steals.

Reaves scored 11 points in the first half for Iona, who led 36-32 at the break. Iona used a 7-0 run in the second half to build an eight-point lead at 43-35 with 16:42 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Up next for Iona is a matchup Sunday with Harvard at home. Colgate hosts Army on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

