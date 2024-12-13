Radford faces Utah on 5-game win streak

Radford Highlanders (9-2) at Utah Utes (6-2) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford will try to…

Radford Highlanders (9-2) at Utah Utes (6-2)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford will try to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory over Utah.

The Utes have gone 6-1 in home games. Utah is second in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 39.9 rebounds. Miro Little leads the Utes with 6.6 boards.

The Highlanders are 3-2 on the road. Radford ranks second in the Big South with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Maclin averaging 5.0.

Utah scores 87.0 points, 17.1 more per game than the 69.9 Radford gives up. Radford averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Utah allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Utes.

Maclin is averaging 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.