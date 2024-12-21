Quinnipiac faces Sacred Heart on 3-game win streak

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-1, 1-0 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-6, 0-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-1, 1-0 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-6, 0-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Sacred Heart.

The Pioneers have gone 3-1 at home.

The Bobcats are 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac ranks fourth in the MAAC with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Gal Raviv averaging 4.2.

Sacred Heart averages 56.4 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 60.4 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Sacred Heart allows.

The Pioneers and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ny’Ceara Pryor is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.2 points for the Pioneers.

Raviv is averaging 17.1 points and four assists for the Bobcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

