Pullian’s 24 lead Milwaukee over Cleveland State 79-67

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kentrell Pullian’s 24 points helped Milwaukee defeat Cleveland State 79-67 on Thursday night.

Pullian added 10 rebounds for the Panthers (6-4, 1-0 Horizon League). Themus Fulks added 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had five assists. AJ McKee shot 4 for 15 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Vikings (4-6, 0-1) were led by Tevin Smith, who recorded 17 points and three steals. Cleveland State also got 16 points and two steals from Je’Shawn Stevenson. Tahj Staveskie finished with 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

