Providence faces Rhode Island on 3-game road skid

Providence Friars (4-5) at Rhode Island Rams (4-5)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence will try to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Friars play Rhode Island.

The Rams are 2-2 on their home court. Rhode Island ranks eighth in the A-10 with 13.2 assists per game led by Ines Debroise averaging 4.0.

The Friars have gone 1-2 away from home. Providence is fifth in the Big East with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Olivia Olsen averaging 8.4.

Rhode Island’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Providence allows. Providence averages 59.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the 54.9 Rhode Island allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harsimran Kaur is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Rams.

Grace Efosa-Aguebor is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Friars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

