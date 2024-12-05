Pritchard, Vanderjagt score 18 to help Central Michigan down Aquinas (MI) 93-69

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Anthony Pritchard and Kyler Vanderjagt both had 18 points in Central Michigan’s 93-69 win over…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Anthony Pritchard and Kyler Vanderjagt both had 18 points in Central Michigan’s 93-69 win over Aquinas (MI) on Thursday night.

Pritchard added nine rebounds and eight assists for the Chippewas (5-3). Vanderjagt shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Cayden Vasko went 5 of 8 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Saints were led in scoring by Menalito McGee, who finished with 12 points and three steals. David Day added 11 points and two steals for Aquinas (MI). Jacob Howard also had 10 points.

