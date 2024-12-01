Portland Pilots play the Nevada Wolf Pack, seek 8th straight win

Portland Pilots (7-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (4-4) Reno, Nevada; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland is looking to…

Portland Pilots (7-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (4-4)

Reno, Nevada; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland is looking to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory against Nevada.

The Wolf Pack have gone 3-2 at home. Nevada is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Pilots are 1-0 on the road. Portland has a 7-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Nevada is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Portland allows to opponents. Portland scores 17.4 more points per game (80.9) than Nevada allows to opponents (63.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Lee is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

Maisie Burnham is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Pilots.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

