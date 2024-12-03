Pittsburgh hosts Hutcherson and Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (4-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-4) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits Pittsburgh after Gabby Hutcherson…

Duquesne Dukes (4-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-4)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits Pittsburgh after Gabby Hutcherson scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 85-71 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes are 0-2 in road games. Duquesne is 4-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pittsburgh scores 64.2 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 72.7 Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 17.9 more points per game (80.3) than Pittsburgh allows to opponents (62.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Khadija Faye is scoring 16.1 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Panthers.

Megan McConnell is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Dukes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.