Oquendo and SMU host Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (5-3) at SMU Mustangs (7-2)

Dallas; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Virginia after Kario Oquendo scored 20 points in SMU’s 101-72 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Mustangs have gone 5-1 at home. SMU is the ACC leader with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 7.5.

The Cavaliers have gone 0-1 away from home. Virginia is sixth in the ACC with 14.4 assists per game led by Andrew Rohde averaging 3.0.

SMU averages 88.3 points, 26.0 more per game than the 62.3 Virginia allows. Virginia averages 63.0 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 71.8 SMU allows to opponents.

The Mustangs and Cavaliers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc.

Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.1 points for the Cavaliers.

