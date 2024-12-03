Obioha scores 12 as UNC Wilmington beats East Carolina 67-53

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Harlan Obioha helped lead UNC Wilmington past East Carolina on Tuesday night with 12 points off…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Harlan Obioha helped lead UNC Wilmington past East Carolina on Tuesday night with 12 points off of the bench in a 67-53 victory.

Obioha added five rebounds and five blocks for the Seahawks (6-2). Donovan Newby scored 12 points and added six assists.

The Pirates (7-2) were led by C.J. Walker, who recorded 16 points. Joran Riley added 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals for East Carolina.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 4:05 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Newby led his team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 34-28 at the break. UNC Wilmington pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 13 points. Nolan Hodge led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

